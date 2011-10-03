UPDATE 1-ACI Worldwide to buy S1 for nearly $516 mln

* Deal for $6.62 in cash and 0.1064 ACI shares per S1 share

* Transaction approved by boards of both companies

Oct 3 Financial technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc said it reached a deal to buy rival S1 Corp for about $515.9 million, after raising the cash portion of its previous bid.

Under the agreement, ACI will pay $6.62 per share in cash and 0.1064 shares of its common stock to S1 shareholders, valuing the deal at $9.55 a share as of Sept 30. ACI had earlier offered $6.20 in cash and 0.1064 in ACI shares per S1 share.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction.

ACI, which had launched a hostile bid for S1 through a tender offer for S1 shares, said it will amend its pending exchange offer to reflect the terms of the definitive agreement.

S1, which had so far opposed a merger with ACI, said its board recommended that its stockholders tender shares into the exchange offer. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)