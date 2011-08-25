UPDATE 3-ACI Worldwide sweetens S1 deal with more cash

* Raises per share cash component of bid to $6.20 from $5.70

* Says secured financing commitment, offers break-up fee

* S1 shares flat, Fundtech down slightly, ACI down 3 percent by noon (Adds analyst and ACI CEO comments, details, updates share movement)

By Tanya Agrawal

BANGALORE, Aug 25 Financial software maker ACI Worldwide Inc sweetened the cash component of its bid for S1 Corp , making it tougher for the smaller rival to spurn the offer and go ahead with its proposed acquisition of Israel's FundTech .

On Wednesday, S1 Corp told Reuters that the cash component of ACI's offer was not compelling enough, and that it would need a better deal to scrap its proposed merger with Fundtech .

"The ball is back in S1's court and the chance of ACI winning S1 have moved up a notch or two. They raised the price a bit and you can see the market react to it," DA Davidson analyst John Kraft told Reuters.

Shares of S1 were up 4 percent to $9.20 on Thursday morning, while those of Fundtech were down almost 5 percent in morning trade.

ACI Worldwide raised the cash component of the deal to $6.20 per share from $5.70 a share, and left the share component unchanged at 0.1064 ACI shares for each S1 share. The cash-and-stock offer currently values the company at $9.29 a share.

However, an 18 percent drop in the price of ACI's shares has shaved off about $39 million from the company's initial offer of $540 million.

"Given the uncertain and volatile market conditions, we have enhanced the cash component of our proposal to provide additional certainty and value for S1 shareholders," ACI CEO Philip Heasely said in a statement.

S1 will hold a special shareholders' meeting on Sept. 22 to vote on the Fundtech merger.

"If the vote was today, I believe that ACI would win and S1 shareholders would turn down the Fundtech merger," said DA Davidson's Kraft.

ACI added it has secured committed financing for the cash component of the deal and would provide S1 with a copy of the letter on request.

S1's Chief Executive Johann Dreyer had told Reuters there were closure and anti-trust risks associated with a deal and that S1 would be damaged by a failed merger.

ACI is also willing to provide a substantial break-up fee and divestiture commitments to ensure the deal clears anti-trust regulations.

Last month, ACI made its first offer for S1 Corp with a $540 million takeover offer, throwing a spanner in S1's plans to acquire Fundtech.

ACI's shares were up a percent in early trade before reversing course to trade down 3 percent at $28.15 by mid-morning. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)