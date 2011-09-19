UPDATE 1-S1's No. 2 shareholder halves stake

(Follows Alerts)

Sept 19 P2 Capital Master Fund LLP on Monday reported that it cut its stake in S1 Corp to 3.9 percent, three-days after the financial technology provider rejected a sweetened takeover bid from larger rival ACI Worldwide Inc .

The hedge fund had reported an 8.7 percent stake in S1 in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, making it the second largest shareholder in the company.

S1, which ended its bid for Israel-based company Fundtech last week, faces a hostile takeover bid from ACI Worldwide, which it has described as not being in its "best interests."

S1's shares closed at $9.25 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)