UPDATE 1-S1's No. 2 shareholder halves stake

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Sept 19 P2 Capital Master Fund LLP on Monday reported that it cut its stake in S1 Corp to 3.9 percent, three-days after the financial technology provider rejected a sweetened takeover bid from larger rival ACI Worldwide Inc .
The hedge fund had reported an 8.7 percent stake in S1 in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, making it the second largest shareholder in the company.
S1, which ended its bid for Israel-based company Fundtech last week, faces a hostile takeover bid from ACI Worldwide, which it has described as not being in its "best interests."
S1's shares closed at $9.25 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year