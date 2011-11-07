UPDATE 1-S1 Corp Q3 tops Street view

* Q3 rev $61.5 mln vs est $63.1 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.06

* Reaffirms FY11 rev view of $240-$250 mln vs est $246.2 mln (Follows alerts)

Nov 7 Payment processing technology provider S1 Corp posted a market-beating third-quarter profit helped by higher revenues, and reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

S1 was bought over by larger rival ACI Worldwide Inc for $515.9 million in October after a long bid process in which ACI sweetened its offer thrice in three months.

"Despite significant distractions during the quarter, we posted solid results and are reaffirming our full-year 2011 financial guidance," Chief Executive Johann Dreyer said in a statement.

The company expects full-year revenue of $240-$250 million.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting revenue of $246.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third-quarter, the company posted a net income of $8 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $892,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Third-quarter revenue rose 15 percent to $61.5 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 6 cents a share on revenue of $63.1 million.

Norcross, Georgia-based S1's shares closed at $9.85 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)