版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 06:12 BJT

US panel rules Apple does not infringe S3 patents

WASHINGTON Nov 21 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) does not violate patents owned by S3 Graphics Co, the International Trade Commission said on Monday in the latest ruling in the smartphone patent wars.

The case is at the International Trade Commission and is No. 337-724. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐