UPDATE 1-Saab shares firm after agreement with Boeing

STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Swedish defence firm Saab
confirmed its long-term financial targets and signed
an agreement with Boeing to develop a training solution
for offer to the U.S. Air Force, it said on Friday.
The U.S. Air Force is planning to replace its ageing T-38
aircrew training system and the agreement, with Boeing as
the prime contractor and Saab as primary partner, covers areas
including design, development, production, support, sales and
marketing.
Saab added it will invest in the development of the new
aircraft design over the coming years.
"This cooperation with Boeing is part of our strategic
development and we confirm our long-term financial targets", the
company's Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe said in a statement.
Among Saab's long-term financial targets are an organic
sales growth of 5 percent per year over a business cycle and an
operating (EBIT) margin of at least 10 percent.
Saab shares rose 2.8 percent by 0840 GMT outperforming a 0.1
percent rise in the Stockholm bourse benchmark.
(Reporting by Helena Söderpalm; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)