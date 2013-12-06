UPDATE 1-Saab shares firm after agreement with Boeing

(Adds details, share price)

STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Swedish defence firm Saab confirmed its long-term financial targets and signed an agreement with Boeing to develop a training solution for offer to the U.S. Air Force, it said on Friday.

The U.S. Air Force is planning to replace its ageing T-38 aircrew training system and the agreement, with Boeing as the prime contractor and Saab as primary partner, covers areas including design, development, production, support, sales and marketing.

Saab added it will invest in the development of the new aircraft design over the coming years.

"This cooperation with Boeing is part of our strategic development and we confirm our long-term financial targets", the company's Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe said in a statement.

Among Saab's long-term financial targets are an organic sales growth of 5 percent per year over a business cycle and an operating (EBIT) margin of at least 10 percent.

Saab shares rose 2.8 percent by 0840 GMT outperforming a 0.1 percent rise in the Stockholm bourse benchmark. (Reporting by Helena Söderpalm; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)