Saab CEO says trainer bid could spur co-operation with Boeing

| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Sweden's Saab is
confident of selling training jets to the U.S. Air Force, but
believes its bidding partnership with Boeing could lead
to further co-operation whoever wins the $11 billion contest,
its chief executive said.
Boeing and Saab are among contenders for a deal to replace
the ageing T-38 trainer in a competition known as T-X.
Saab Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe said he was "very happy"
with the two-year-old partnership with Boeing and that he was
not worried about the cost of their new design, even though it
was "significant".
"It is so tempting that you can't stay out and ... I think
we will win. That is my view," Buskhe said of the competition,
speaking to Reuters at a London defence exhibition.
"If we don't win, we have learned a lot of other things and
we have shown it is possible to work together and have created a
culture between Boeing and Saab (such) that we could do more
things together."
Despite being rival fighter manufacturers, Boeing and Saab
already co-operate in adapting an air weapon for ground forces.
In 2013, they agreed to develop a new plane to try to win
the U.S. order for 350 trainers. The U.S. Air Force plans to
launch that competition formally in 2017 and analysts say it
could eventually buy up to 600 planes.
The design of the Boeing-Saab proposal has been one of the
industry's closest secrets, but Boeing offered a glimpse at an
Air Force Association event in Washington this week.
A teaser graphic showed a long and slender nose section and
partial cockpit, with no engine inlets or wings in sight.
Experts said that indicated the aircraft may be larger and
more ambitious than traditional trainers such as Britain's
popular Hawk, whose wings and engines sit close behind the
pilot.
Northrop Grumman Corp, builder of the current T-38,
had originally teamed up with Britain's BAE Systems to
offer the Hawk, but tightened the contest earlier this year by
announcing it had switched to an all-new model.
Also offering a clean-sheet design is Textron Inc.
Lockheed Martin has partnered with Korean Aerospace
Industries to offer the South Korean T-50.
Italy's Finmeccanica, recently abandoned by U.S.
partner General Dynamics in a bid to offer a jet based on
the Italian M-346 trainer, is looking for a new U.S. partner,
executives said at the DSEI defence event in London.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Catherine Evans)