BRIEF-Saab wins Gripen jet development order from Sweden

STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Saab AB :
* signed an agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel
Administration (FMV) for Gripen E.
* includes development and modification of Gripen E for Sweden
during 2013-2026, and a possible order for new production of
Gripen E from Switzerland
* FMV has today placed an initial development order of SEK 2.5
billion for operations during 2013-2014. Remaining orders from
Sweden are expected in 2013-2014
* Swedish Parliamenthas decided Sweden will acquire Gripen E.
The agreement signed leads to an initial delivery of Gripen E to
Sweden in 2018
*In Switzerland, a possible acquisition of 22 Gripen E is to be
processed in the parliament. The agreement therefore includes
provisions of delivery of 22 brand new Gripen E, and related
equipment toSwitzerland, if Switzerland decides to acquire
Gripen E
* All orders under the agreement, including a possible order
from Switzerland via FMV, amounts to a total value of
approximately SEK 47.2 billion and will be booked when each
order is received
* The agreement includes rights for FMV to fully or partly make
cancellations.
* The agreement also includes sections regulating the
conditions should Switzerland decide not to acquire Gripen E