UPDATE 1-Saab CEO confident about Brazil jet deal despite crisis

STOCKHOLM May 17 Sweden's Saab is
keeping a close eye on political turmoil in Brazil, which has
ordered 36 of its Gripen jet fighters, but does not expect the
crisis to threaten orders or undermine its key programme, Chief
Executive Hakan Buskhe said on Tuesday.
"All of us are looking at what is happening in Brazil, but I
am not having sleepless nights," Buskhe told reporters, asked
whether the crisis could crimp its growth there.
Brazil has said it is interested in buying two further
batches of Gripens.
Speaking on the eve of a rollout of Saab's new Gripen E,
ordered by Brazil and Sweden, Buskhe reaffirmed a target of 400
to 450 Gripen orders including more from Brazil.
Saab is competing in Belgium and believes Switzerland will
revive a previously abandoned fighter contest, he said.
Saab is meanwhile in talks to sell the Gripen to Slovakia
while monitoring potential fighter purchases in India and
Canada, officials at the Swedish defence company said.
Buskhe told reporters Saab was carrying out a continuous
review of its 600 mainly defence products, weighing 10
parameters, and aimed to reduce its catalogue while remaining a
"broad company".
He said Saab would probably make more disposals than
acquisitions as it adjusts its portfolio but that the value of
acquisitions would be higher.
A spokesman said Saab was conducting a rolling product
review, with no fixed date for completion.
Buskhe also said the group would maintain its research and
development (R&D) at 25 percent of turnover.
"We will continue to grow our sales and we will increase our
R&D in absolute terms," Buskhe said.
Saab revenue grew 16 percent in 2015, driven by fighters and
submarines after seven relatively flat years, while the company
almost doubled its order backlog.
Buskhe took a swipe at rivals that have decreased R&D and
invested significantly in share buybacks or higher dividends.
"It would be very easy as a CEO to double the profit margin
just by reducing some of our R&D spending, but then this company
would probably be out of the market in five-six years."
Buskhe said Saab would continue to invest heavily on items
such as sensors.
In maritime defence, Saab has identified a potential global
market to replace 50 submarines over the next 25 years and hopes
to win "a fair portion" of that for its A26 stealth subs, Buskhe
said, adding this could mean "one, two or even three countries".
