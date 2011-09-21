Struggling Saab wins right to creditor protection

STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 Struggling car maker Saab won fresh breathing room in its fight for survival on Wednesday when it won a court appeal to be given protection from creditors while it awaits Chinese investment.

A court of appeal in west Sweden said in a statement it had overturned a lower court decision which had rejected allowing Saab the protection it sought.

Saab hopes creditor protection will allow it to survive until China's authorities okay a 245 million euro investment by car firms Youngman and Pangda . (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)