版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 21日 星期三 19:19 BJT

Struggling Saab wins right to creditor protection

STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 Struggling car maker Saab won fresh breathing room in its fight for survival on Wednesday when it won a court appeal to be given protection from creditors while it awaits Chinese investment.

A court of appeal in west Sweden said in a statement it had overturned a lower court decision which had rejected allowing Saab the protection it sought.

Saab hopes creditor protection will allow it to survive until China's authorities okay a 245 million euro investment by car firms Youngman and Pangda . (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐