Struggling Saab wins right to creditor protection

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 Struggling car maker Saab won fresh breathing room in its fight for survival on Wednesday when it won a court appeal to be given protection from creditors while it awaits Chinese investment.
A court of appeal in west Sweden said in a statement it had overturned a lower court decision which had rejected allowing Saab the protection it sought.
Saab hopes creditor protection will allow it to survive until China's authorities okay a 245 million euro investment by car firms Youngman and Pangda . (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.