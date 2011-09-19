Court okays Saab to appeal creditor protection denial

STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 A court in Sweden on Monday gave struggling car maker Saab leave to appeal a lower court's decision denying it protection from creditors, opening a potential lifeline for the bankruptcy-threatened company.

The court did not give any further information.

Saab applied for protection from creditors earlier this month, but its application was rejected.

Saab hopes creditor protection will allow it to survive until China's authorities okay a 245 million euro investment by car firms Youngman and Pangda .