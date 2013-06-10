UPDATE 2-Saab parent's $3 bln lawsuit vs GM thrown out by U.S. judge

* Judge: GM has right to block sale of company using its
technology
* Spyker declines to say whether it will appeal
* Spyker bought Saab from GM in January 2010
* Spyker sought to sell Saab to a Chinese company
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 10 Dutch sports car maker Spyker
NV's $3 billion lawsuit accusing General Motors Co
of trying to bankrupt Swedish automaker Saab was
dismissed by a U.S. federal judge on Monday who said the U.S.
automaker had the right to block the sale of a company using its
technology.
Spyker sued GM in August 2012, seeking damages and accusing
the U.S. automaker of trying to stop a deal with Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and eliminate a potential rival in
the growing Chinese market.
"General Motors had a contractual right to approve or
disapprove the proposed transaction," U.S. District Court Judge
Gershwin Drain said in a hearing in Detroit. "The court is going
to grant the motion to dismiss the matter."
Drain said the deal Spyker had reached when it purchased
Saab, giving GM the right to stop change of ownership, "is
clear, unambiguous and absolute." He added that GM's statements
voicing its opposition to Saab's deal with Youngman were not
made with malice or to intentionally harm Saab.
"We are pleased with the court's decision to dismiss the
case, which we believe was the appropriate result," GM spokesman
Dave Roman said in an email.
Spyker Chief Executive Victor Muller, who attended the
hearing, declined to say whether he would appeal the decision.
"We will be awaiting the written order and then we will assess,"
he told Reuters.
Drain said he would file a more detailed explanation of his
ruling later.
Last fall, GM rejected claims that it deliberately
bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with Youngman.
The U.S. automaker has said the lawsuit was without merit and it
had the legal right to approve Saab's transaction.
Saab, one of Sweden's best-known brands, stopped production
in May 2011 when it could no longer pay suppliers and employees.
It went bust in December 2011, less than two years after GM sold
it to Spyker.
'SHOT TO THE HEART'
GM bought half of Saab - which had been making cars since
1947 and built a small, loyal following - in 1990 and the rest
10 years later. It decided to sell the brand in 2009 after the
financial crisis and came close to closing it before Spyker
bought Saab in January 2010.
Despite its well-known name, Saab was a niche player whose
future had been questioned by analysts. Saab was profitable in
only one of the 19 years it was owned by GM, executives with the
Detroit automaker have said.
Youngman pulled out of a potential deal to buy Saab in late
2011 and the company then filed for bankruptcy.
A consortium called National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB
(NEVS) last autumn closed a deal to buy most of Saab's assets
for an undisclosed sum. NEVS has said it aims to build its first
electric car for the Chinese market based on Saab vehicle
platforms at the start of 2014.
GM's attorney, Kathryn Kirmayer, said on Monday that Spyker
bought Saab knowing GM had the right to veto any change of
ownership. "GM would have said absolutely no way" to a rival
like Ford Motor Co buying Saab, she said.
Kirmayer also called Spyker's deal with Youngman, under
which the Chinese company proposed to eventually take a 70
percent stake in Saab, "sketchy in many respects."
Spyker attorney Ben Chew, in asking the judge to reject GM's
request to dismiss the case, said Spyker and Youngman had
reached the framework of a deal that would have allowed the
assembly of Saab vehicles without the use of GM's technology and
vehicle platforms. The Chinese company also had agreed to loan
Saab 200 million euros ($263.89 million).
"That's not some vague expectancy," he said. "That's money
that would have kept the company rolling."
Chew also said GM's repeated rejections of a deal ultimately
scared off Youngman. "They were a sniper shot to Saab's heart."