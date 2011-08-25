Saab August wages delayed, carmaker seeks cash

STOCKHOLM Aug 25 August's wages for Saab's blue-collar workers have been delayed, the carmaker's Dutch owner Swedish Automobile said on Thursday, and there is a risk white-collar employees will not receive salaries as planned on Friday.

Saab had said earlier this week there was a risk the salaries would not be paid out due to a cash crunch.

"We are working very intensively on getting the necessary funding in but there is no definite date for when the salaries will be paid," Saab spokeswoman Gunilla Gustavs said.

Saab, whose production lines have been at a standstill since April, has been scrambling for short-term cash to pay suppliers and employees.

Sweden's state debt collector started to seize company assets last week, as debts pile up by the day.

Asked if the carmaker planned to file for bankruptcy, Gustavs said: "We are working intensively on fixing the situation with the aim to pay all the short-term costs and get back to production as soon as possible."

Gustavs said Saab was holding talks with the Enforcement Agency which has seized some assets and with unions.

Saab unions have said they will demand bankruptcy if they were not paid within seven days of formally demanding wages. If bankruptcy was approved, a state guarantee on salaries kicks in.

"They have to follow the process to act in the best interest of their members," Gustavs said. "We have an active dialogue with them." (Reporting by Mia Shanley)