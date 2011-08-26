Saab to seek court protection from creditors - report

STOCKHOLM Aug 26 Troubled Swedish carmaker
Saab, owned by Dutch group Swedish Automobile, is to
apply for court protection from its creditors, public radio
quoted sources as saying on Friday.
Saab, rescued from bankruptcy last year by Swedish
Automobile as former owner General Motors prepared to
shut it down, has struggled to raise funds to restart
production, pay wages and settle suppliers' bills.
Public radio quoted what it called several different sources
as saying the company would apply for court protection from
creditors. It did not say when this would happen.
It has once before been under a court-appointed
administrator when GM was looking for buyers for it in 2009.
A spokeswoman for Saab declined to comment on the report.
(Created by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Dan Lalor)