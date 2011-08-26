Saab to seek court protection from creditors - report

STOCKHOLM Aug 26 Troubled Swedish carmaker Saab, owned by Dutch group Swedish Automobile, is to apply for court protection from its creditors, public radio quoted sources as saying on Friday.

Saab, rescued from bankruptcy last year by Swedish Automobile as former owner General Motors prepared to shut it down, has struggled to raise funds to restart production, pay wages and settle suppliers' bills.

Public radio quoted what it called several different sources as saying the company would apply for court protection from creditors. It did not say when this would happen.

It has once before been under a court-appointed administrator when GM was looking for buyers for it in 2009.

A spokeswoman for Saab declined to comment on the report. (Created by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Dan Lalor)