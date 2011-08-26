UPDATE 1-Saab to seek court protection from creditors-report

(Adds quote, background)
STOCKHOLM Aug 26 Troubled Swedish carmaker
Saab, owned by Dutch group Swedish Automobile NV , is
to apply for court protection from its creditors, public radio
quoted sources as saying on Friday.
Saab, rescued from bankruptcy last year by Swedish
Automobile as former owner General Motors Co prepared to
shut it down, has struggled to raise funds to restart
production, pay wages and settle suppliers' bills.
Public radio quoted what it called several different sources
as saying the company would apply for court protection from
creditors. It did not say when this would happen.
Saab declined to comment on the report. Spokeswoman Gunilla
Gustavs said the company continued to work on raising the
necessary funds.
If the company obtains a court creditor protection order, it
would place it into a process of corporate restructuring.
Under this process, which Saab entered in 2009 after GM made
clear its intention to cease funding the company and exited
later that year, the company is granted temporary protection
from creditors while an administrator and management seeks to
restructure it into a viable business.
The company earlier said it was delaying its second-quarter
report to Aug. 31.
The Saab production line has been shut almost continuously
since late April after suppliers with unpaid bills stopped
providing parts. Saab says it has an agreement with some
creditors but it has also said production will not start again
until Aug. 29 at the earlier.
Saab has lived hand to mouth since the start of the year
after a sales shortfall last year left it short of cash.
Chief Executive Victor Muller has signed investment deals
with Chinese car distributor Pangda and carmaker
Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. He has raised more than
100 million euros in loans and car sale agreements since the
start of the year.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Simon Johnson; Editing by Dan
Lalor)