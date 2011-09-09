UPDATE 4-Saab union eyes bankruptcy push

* One Saab union eyes bankruptcy push, others to wait
* Company to appeal court decision against creditor
protection
* CEO Muller says still sees Chinese approval in weeks
* Says has enough money to pay salaries, but law means
cannot
(Adds lawyer quotes, bailiff, union, updates share)
By Johan Ahlander
TROLLHATTAN, Sweden, Sept 9 Saab faced a fresh
threat to its survival on Friday after a union said it would
next week push for the ailing car maker to be made bankrupt.
Saab's workers are still waiting to get their pay for August
and unions have the right to seek bankruptcy if they want to
activate a state scheme to pay the salaries instead.
The company said it would make a fresh application for court
protection from creditors on Monday, as it tries to fend off
what many commentators see as the inevitable collapse of the
60-year-old group, but a lawyer said he thought the plea for the
process, called a reconstruction, would be rejected again.
Production at Saab, rescued from closure just last year, has
been halted for months as bills to suppliers remain unpaid.
White collar union Unionen said it would make a legal move
next week. "We have to act quickly," said legal officer Martin
Wastfelt. "We must act within a couple of working days."
The blue collar union, IF Metall, and a smaller engineers
union said they would wait, but wanted a quick wage solution.
"As we see it today, there is a possibility that our members
will get their money from Saab, but that must happen soon, in a
couple of days the money must be in the bank accounts," IF
Metall chief Stefan Lofven told reporters.
Saab's Dutch-based owner Swedish Automobile NV was
not throwing in the towel.
"We anticipate filing (an appeal) by Monday," Swedish Auto
Chief Executive Victor Muller said, referring to an appeal
against a lower court decision on Thursday to reject the
company's application for protection of creditors.
His company, then called Spyker, rescued Saab from closure
in early 2010 by buying it from General Motors , but ran
into a cash crisis this year.
"We are now talking with our Chinese partners and our
Chinese advisors to put together a more convincing and
compelling information package to submit to the court," he said
in an interview on public radio.
Muller said the company had money to pay the salaries but
had been legally advised it could not pay out as this would be
showing preference to one set of creditors over another.
SCEPTICISM
Hans Rydberg, an official at the state debt collection
agency, which has been seizing funds in Saab accounts to pay
suppliers' debts, told public radio that Muller would be
breaking the law if he had concealed funds.
Muller told news agency TT he has all along been advised by
lawyers. "The advice we have been given is that we are
absolutely within the law," he said.
Saab has said suppliers are owed 150 million euros.
Rolf Abjornsson, a partner at law firm Danowsky & Partners
who specialises in insolvency and company reconstruction, said
Saab's court appeal was likely to be fruitless.
"The law requires that there is a reasonable chance that the
reconstruction process will work. If you have production stopped
and you have no cash, then you have no proper financing. It just
does not add up," he told Reuters.
Muller told the radio that the court appeal would answer the
first court's questions about the process by which Chinese car
companies Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd and
Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile are seeking approval from
China's authorities to invest 245 million euros. ($343 million)
Saab will also supply to the appeal court more detail on
when that money can be expected and whether it is sufficient to
get the company up and running again.
The first court said the company had already had protection
from creditors in 2009-2010 and it had not made a convincing
argument for a new scheme.
Swedish Automobile's shares were down 42 percent at 0.4150
euro at 1425 GMT after a two-day suspension. They are down 79
percent this year.
In Sweden scepticism is high about the chances of survival
for Saab, a small niche maker of premium cars in a highly
competitive market dominated by the likes of BMW . "End
the misery now," was the headline in daily Dagens Nyheter, which
went on to say bankruptcy was unavoidable.
Business daily Dagens Industri said: "Someone not blinded by
all the beautiful phrases about a premium brand with iconic
status and a world-class car factory cannot avoid seeing that
Saab as a business stands naked."
($1=0.714 euros)
