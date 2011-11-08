Sweden's Saab keeps court protection for now, administrator says

STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Ailing car maker Saab will still for now enjoy legal protection from creditors, the court-appointed lawyer overseeing a reconstruction process for the company said on Tuesday after General Motors rejected a Chinese bid to take over the Swedish company.

GM on Monday said it would stop supplying components and technology to Saab if two Chinese companies succeeded with their acquisition bid. The statement represented a hardening in GM's opposition to the proposed sale of Saab and called into question the survival of the niche brand, which has been under court protection from creditors since September.

"We will now try to get clarity about what the decision from GM means and if there is any way ahead," court-appointed administrator Guy Lofalk told Reuters. It would be his decision to apply to the court to end the bankruptcy protection process.

He said that could happen, but declined to say under what circumstances. He said talks were already taking place between Saab owner Swedish Automobile and the Chinese investors, Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)