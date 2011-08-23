UPDATE 1-Saab says may not have funds in time for Aug wages

* Some investor funds may not be received in time

* Risk of delayed payment of August wages

* Continues talks to get additional short-term funding

* Swedish Automobile shares down 9 pct

AMSTERDAM, Aug 23 Cash-strapped Swedish car maker Saab said on Tuesday it might again not get funds from investors in time to pay its August wages and it was continuing talks to get additional short-term funding.

Saab owner Swedish Automobile , which bought the company in early 2010 and saved it from closing down, has been scrambling to find new sources of financing since March, when car production was halted as unpaid suppliers refused to deliver parts.

"There is a risk of delayed payment of August wages to Saab Automobile employees as some of the funds that were committed by investors may not be paid in time," Saab and Swedish Automobile said in a statement.

Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile shares extended losses, and traded down 9 percent at 0.65 euros by 1209 GMT after falling as much as 23 percent.

Analysts have said Swedish Automobile, which reports half-year results on Friday, needs a long-term investor to solve its liquidity problems.

Two weeks ago, Saab managed to stave off a bankruptcy threat from unions by finding money to pay July wages to white collar workers, but Sweden's state debt collector started seizing assets from Saab last week in an attempt to recovery money owed to suppliers. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Will Waterman)