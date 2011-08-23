UPDATE 1-Saab says may not have funds in time for Aug wages

* Some investor funds may not be received in time
* Risk of delayed payment of August wages
* Continues talks to get additional short-term funding
* Swedish Automobile shares down 9 pct
AMSTERDAM, Aug 23 Cash-strapped Swedish car
maker Saab said on Tuesday it might again not get funds from
investors in time to pay its August wages and it was continuing
talks to get additional short-term funding.
Saab owner Swedish Automobile , which bought the
company in early 2010 and saved it from closing down, has been
scrambling to find new sources of financing since March, when
car production was halted as unpaid suppliers refused to deliver
parts.
"There is a risk of delayed payment of August wages to Saab
Automobile employees as some of the funds that were committed by
investors may not be paid in time," Saab and Swedish Automobile
said in a statement.
Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile shares extended losses, and
traded down 9 percent at 0.65 euros by 1209 GMT after falling as
much as 23 percent.
Analysts have said Swedish Automobile, which reports
half-year results on Friday, needs a long-term investor to solve
its liquidity problems.
Two weeks ago, Saab managed to stave off a bankruptcy threat
from unions by finding money to pay July wages to white collar
workers, but Sweden's state debt collector started seizing
assets from Saab last week in an attempt to recovery money owed
to suppliers.
