UPDATE 1-Hand-to-mouth Saab avoids fresh bankruptcy threat

* Workers paid, union stops bankruptcy process
* Saab still working on deal with suppliers
* Long-term funding remains a problem
STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 Saab staved off a fresh
bankruptcy threat on Friday by finding the money to pay its
workers, but its car production lines remained silent and its
long-term funding issues unresolved.
Fears over the survival of the 60-year-old firm, rescued
from closure early last year, have ebbed and flowed as owner
Swedish Automobile chases funding. Its production line
has been closed since late April.
On Friday the company paid a delayed July salary to its
1,600 whitecollar workers, almost half the workforce. This
stopped unions from pursuing a bankruptcy application. Swedish
Automobile share rose 2 percent on the news. But there is more
to do.
"We still need to reach an agreement on a delivery plan with
suppliers," said spokeswoman Gunilla Gustavs.
She repeated the company's view that production would not
start before Aug 29 at the very earliest.
Saab was one of the victims of the post-2008 auto industry
crisis that forced its then parent General Motors into a
decision to close the business down. Swedish Motors, then called
Spyker, put a rescue package together in early 2010 with help
from European funding and guarantees from the Swedish
government.
Its latest financial problems developed in late April as
sales stalled leaving it unable to pay suppliers, who then
halted deliveries. The production line has been down almost
continuously since then.
Swedish Automobile chief executive Victor Muller has lined
up investments from Chinese car distributor Pangda
and carmaker Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co.
Russian financier Vladimir Antonov, a former owner of
Swedish Automobile, is still waiting in the wings. His bid to
acquire a stake and invest has been frustrated by Saab creditor,
the European Investment Bank (EIB).
GM remains a shareholder and any ownership changes have to
be approved by it, the EIB and the Swedish government, which
guaranteed the EIB loan to Saab.
On Thursday, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported
that a big American investor was planning to go in as a part
owner in Saab. Gustavs declined to comment on the article.
In another cash raising exercise, U.S.-based GEM Global
Yield Fund Ltd. agreed this week to buy about 5 million new
shares in Swedish Automobile for just under 7 million euros.
Last month, Saab managed to fend off another bankruptcy
claim by settling with a supplier. Within days, it announced it
was unable to pay the whitecollar workers as some funds from
investors had not been paid in time.
Muller has insisted that the future remains bright for Saab
with new cars coming out and the Chinese orders in the books,
but industry analysts have said that Saab's small size will make
it difficult for the company to compete.
