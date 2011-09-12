UPDATE 3-Saab appeals to court as unions seek bankruptcy

(Adds appeal on creditor protection ruling)
By Johan Ahlander and Gilbert Kreijger
TROLLHATTAN, Sweden/AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 Saab
lurched further into crisis on Monday as two of the
cash-strapped Swedish car maker's own unions served bankruptcy
applications despite the company having conjured up a promise of
70 million euros ($96 million) in vital financing.
Two white-collar unions at Saab, whose members had their
June and July salaries delayed and have not yet been paid for
August, said their patience had run out and that they were using
their right to apply to put Saab into bankruptcy.
"This is not a situation that any member of Unionen wishes
to be in," said Cecilia Fahlberg, chairwoman of the union, after
the application.
The move came after Saab announced the latest in a long line
of money-raising exercises led by Chief Executive Victor Muller,
saying it had arranged 70 million euros in bridge financing with
the help of a Chinese guarantee.
Saab hopes the money will help persuade a Swedish court to
give it protection from creditors for the second time in 2-1/2
years while it restructures. A lower court has rejected Saab's
case, but the company lodged an appeal on Monday.
Saab said the lower court had been too tough in its judgment
and added it expected Chinese authorities to back a 245-million
euro investment by car firms Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd
and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.
"The approval process is expected to be finalised early
November. Youngman and Pangda intend, after the initial equity
contribution, to contribute with additional capital," Saab said.
The Vanersborg district court said it would pass on the
appeal to the Court of Appeal for western Sweden on Tuesday.
Swedish Automobile shares, up about 50 percent
before the financing announcement, were up 123 percent by 1517
GMT at 0.781 euros.
CRISIS
The 60-year-old car maker, owned by Netherlands-listed
Swedish Automobile , has staggered from one crisis to
another in the last few months. Its production line is halted
and it owes money to suppliers and staff.
Unionen, representing 1,100 staff, said the court would take
three to five weeks to decide on the bankruptcy application for
Saab, which Swedish Automobile, then called Spyker, saved from
closure by General Motors in early 2010.
A smaller white-collar union, Ledarna, representing 126
people, also handed in an application. Both unions say
bankruptcy is the only way to ensure the activation of a state
wage-insurance scheme.
The main blue-collar unions have said they will hold back
with their bankruptcy filings.
Unionen stressed its application would be dropped if Saab
paid salaries, and that court protection would also freeze the
process. It will also try to help Saab win the appeal.
The new money raised by Saab came from a technology licence
agreement with a special purpose vehicle, or SPV.
As part of the deal, Chinese car maker Youngman has also
signed a technology licence deal with the SPV, providing a
guarantee for its payment.
Swedish Automobile said the deal was part of a bridge loan
which it intended to repay with proceeds of the 245-million euro
equity investment promised by China's Pangda and Youngman.
"This will be ammunition in the court case, but it won't be
enough if all the suppliers combined already claim more than 100
million euros in bills," David Tomic, economist at Dutch
shareholder group VEB, said.
Muller has said Saab owes suppliers 150 million euros.
"As a company it is hard to keep alive. If you look at the
man (Muller), he has shown in the past (he has tried) to keep a
company going using all kinds of tricks," Tomic said. "Muller
may still bring in support from somewhere."
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Aaron Gray-Block and Sara Webb in
Amsterdam and Patrick Lannin in Stockholm; Editing by David
Holmes)