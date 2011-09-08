Swedish court rejects Saab creditor protection plea

BRIEF-Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016
* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 A Swedish court on Thursday rejected an application by ailing car maker Saab for protection from creditors to give it breathing space to solve a cash crisis and get funds from Chinese investors.
The Vanersborg district court in west Sweden said in a statement on its website that there was no reason to believe a new creditor protection process, known as a reconstruction, would work. Saab, when it was owned by General Motors, went through a reconstruction in 2009-2010.
Saab owner Swedish Automobile had said it wants protection from creditors to stop them pushing the car firm into bankruptcy and allow it work on securing its future. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
