Swedish court rejects Saab creditor protection plea

STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 A Swedish court on Thursday rejected an application by ailing car maker Saab for protection from creditors to give it breathing space to solve a cash crisis and get funds from Chinese investors.

The Vanersborg district court in west Sweden said in a statement on its website that there was no reason to believe a new creditor protection process, known as a reconstruction, would work. Saab, when it was owned by General Motors, went through a reconstruction in 2009-2010.

Saab owner Swedish Automobile had said it wants protection from creditors to stop them pushing the car firm into bankruptcy and allow it work on securing its future. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)