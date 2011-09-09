RPT-Saab to appeal ruling against creditor protection by Monday

(Repeats to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Ailing carmaker Saab will appeal by Monday a court ruling rejecting its plea for creditor protection, Victor Muller, CEO of Saab's owner Swedish Automobile said on Friday.

"We anticipate filing by Monday," Muller said in an interview on Swedish radio.

The court set a deadline of Sept. 29 for an appeal.

Muller said Saab would provide more information on a submission for Chinese Authorities to approve investment in Saab by two Chinese companies, on when that money would be available and on whether the investment would be sufficient to get the company back on its feet.

