China's Youngman bids for bankrupt Saab -report

STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Chinese group Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile has made a fresh bid for Swedish carmaker Saab, which went bust in
December, Swedish radio reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Saab, one of Sweden's best-known brands, shut down production early last
year after running out of money and was finally declared bankrupt after
protracted rescue efforts by owner Swedish Automobile.
The public broadcaster said Youngman's offer was worth several billion
Swedish crowns, and the Chinese firm, which had wanted to invest in Saab before
the bankruptcy, would under the new proposed deal produce cars at Saab's factory
in Trollhattan in the southwest of Sweden.
Saab's receivers declined to comment on the report. A Youngman representant
was not immediately available for comment.
A key stumbling block that led to Saab's bankruptcy was the refusal of its
former owner General Motors to allow its technology, which underpins Saab
cars, to fall into Youngman's hands.
Sources have said the Chinese group remained interested and was preparing an
offer.
Saab's PhoeniX platform, expected to be the base of future models, relies
very little on GM technology, but any buyer would have to invest heavily to
complete the development of PhoeniX.
Any buyer would also have to get permission from defence and security company
Saab AB and truck maker Scania to use the Saab name, as
they still own the rights to the brand.
Last week, Sweden's Debt Office said it had paid back loans the European
Investment Bank had made to Saab, simplifying the approvals process for any
buyer.
Other companies that have been named in the media as considering bids for
Saab assets include Indian utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
and Turkish investment firm Brightwell Holdings and Swedish
engineering firm Semcon.