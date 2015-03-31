版本:
Investment funds seek sale of 49 pct stake in Spain's Saba -sources

MADRID, March 31 Investment funds Torreal, KKR and ProA are looking into the sale of their combined 48.7 percent stake in Spanish car park group Saba, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

A competitor of France's Vinci and Portugal's Empark, Saba manages 184,000 parking spaces in Spain, Italy, Chile, Portugal, France and Andorra. It posted core profits of 77 million euros in 2013.

KKR declined to comment while Torreal, ProA and Saba were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)
