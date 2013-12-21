版本:
Spain's Sabadell sells Dominican BHD stake for $156 million

MADRID Dec 21 Banco Sabadell has sold its 15.8 percent stake in Dominican Republic lender Centro Financiero BHD for $156 million, marking a net capital gain of around 25.6 million euros, the Spanish bank said late on Friday.

Sabadell sold its stake to Grupo BHD (16 percent), Centro Partner Group (32 percent), Twins Investment Partners (27 percent) and Grupo Financiero Leon (25 percent).

