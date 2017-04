Sept 24 Saba Software Inc : * SEC says charges Saba Software Inc and two former executives behind

fraudulent accounting scheme * SEC says Saba Software agrees to pay $1.75 million to settle charges * SEC says Saba CEO yazdani to reimburse Saba $2.57 million in bonuses,

incentive compensation and stock sale profits, though he was not charged with

misconduct * SEC says scheme caused Saba to overstate pre-tax earnings by about $70

million from October 2007 to January 2012