CORRECTED-Saba Software ex-CEO to reimburse company in SEC accord

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline, first two paragraphs to clarify Yazdani is a former, not current, CEO of Saba. Yazdani's status was correctly rendered in subsequent updates. The SEC release on which the initial article was based did not contain the distinction.)
Sept 24 The former chief executive of Saba Software Inc has agreed to repay his company $2.57 million of bonuses, incentive pay and stock sale profits as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over an accounting fraud, the regulator said on Wednesday.
Babak "Bobby" Yazdani, the former chief executive, was not charged with misconduct, and neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings against Saba, which agreed to a $1.75 million fine.
The "clawback" provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate governance law can compel executives to return money to their companies, for the benefit of shareholders, that they received while shareholders were being misled.
According to the SEC, Saba overstated pre-tax earnings by about $70 million from October 2007 to January 2012 because of a scheme in which timesheets were falsified so that the company could hit quarterly revenue and margin targets. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June