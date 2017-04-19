SABIC picks Texas for potential project with Exxon Mobil

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 19 Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) said on Wednesday it had
agreed with an affiliate of Exxon Mobil to potentially
build a petrochemical complex in Texas.
In a statement to the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange, SABIC
said both companies were carrying out further studies, including
technical and commercial estimations, before making an
investment decision sometime in 2018.
It did not give an estimated cost of the project, but said
an ethane cracker with an expected capacity of 1.8 million
tonnes per year.
In an e-mailed statement, SABIC said the project with Exxon
Mobil Chemical which would feed a monoethylene glycol unit and
two polyethylene units reflects SABIC's strategy to advance the
company's growth in key markets such as the United States.
SABIC, one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups
first said in 2016 it was studying whether to build the complex
in Texas or Louisiana with an Exxon affiliate.
In January, SABIC's CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan said his
company would probably make an announcement about the ethylene
project in the second quarter of this year.
SABIC is keen to invest abroad to diversify its risks and
improve its access to foreign markets. Al-Benyan said in
January, the company was looking to make other U.S. investments
worth between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.
