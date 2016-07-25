Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
DUBAI, July 25 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups, said on Monday it is studying launching a jointly-owned petrochemicals complex with an affiliate of Exxon Mobil.
The project, to be located on the United States' Gulf Coast, will include an ethylene production unit which will supply ethylene to other units to produce ethylene derivatives, SABIC said in the statement.
The two parties will conduct studies before making a final investment decision, said SABIC. It did not name the Exxon Mobil affiliate. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.