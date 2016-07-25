UPDATE 1-Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
* Plan to locate in Texas or Louisiana
* Project under study before final investment decision
* Latest joint venture for two giants (Adds details from separate statement)
DUBAI/KHOBAR, July 25 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups, said on Monday it is studying launching a jointly-owned petrochemicals complex with an affiliate of U.S. Exxon Mobil.
The project will be on the United States' Gulf Coast, possibly in Texas or Louisiana, and will include a production facility which will supply ethylene to other units to produce ethylene derivatives, SABIC said in the statement.
The two parties will conduct studies and work with state and local officials to help identify a potential site with adequate infrastructure access before making a final investment decision, said SABIC. It did not name the Exxon Mobil affiliate and did not give a rough cost estimate.
"We are focused on geographic diversification to supply new markets," said Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and chief executive officer. "The proposed venture would capture competitive feedstock and reinforce SABIC's strong position in the value chain."
ExxonMobil and SABIC have existing projects together. Their joint rubber project in Saudi Arabia started operating this year.
SABIC has said it was targeting North America and other markets to secure feedstock and expand its presence in key markets to fuel its growth as petrochemicals producers in Saudi Arabia are constrained by gas supplies shortages.
The U.S. shale gas industry has increased output in recent years and SABIC signed its first deal for U.S. shale gas last year for use at its Teesside petrochemical plant in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French and William Hardy)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.