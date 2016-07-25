UPDATE 1-Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate

* Plan to locate in Texas or Louisiana

DUBAI/KHOBAR, July 25 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups, said on Monday it is studying launching a jointly-owned petrochemicals complex with an affiliate of U.S. Exxon Mobil.

The project will be on the United States' Gulf Coast, possibly in Texas or Louisiana, and will include a production facility which will supply ethylene to other units to produce ethylene derivatives, SABIC said in the statement.

The two parties will conduct studies and work with state and local officials to help identify a potential site with adequate infrastructure access before making a final investment decision, said SABIC. It did not name the Exxon Mobil affiliate and did not give a rough cost estimate.

"We are focused on geographic diversification to supply new markets," said Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and chief executive officer. "The proposed venture would capture competitive feedstock and reinforce SABIC's strong position in the value chain."

ExxonMobil and SABIC have existing projects together. Their joint rubber project in Saudi Arabia started operating this year.

SABIC has said it was targeting North America and other markets to secure feedstock and expand its presence in key markets to fuel its growth as petrochemicals producers in Saudi Arabia are constrained by gas supplies shortages.

The U.S. shale gas industry has increased output in recent years and SABIC signed its first deal for U.S. shale gas last year for use at its Teesside petrochemical plant in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French and William Hardy)