SABIC/Exxon JV awards Jubail elastomer project EPC contract

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
DUBAI, June 25 Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC said its joint venture with ExxonMobil has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to a trio of international firms.
The contract is for the $3.4 billion elastomers project at Jubail Industrial City, which is slated for completion in 2015.
South Korea's Daelim, France's Technip and Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas won the award, SABIC said in a statement on Monday.
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.