SABIC/Exxon JV awards Jubail elastomer project EPC contract

DUBAI, June 25 Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC said its joint venture with ExxonMobil has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to a trio of international firms.

The contract is for the $3.4 billion elastomers project at Jubail Industrial City, which is slated for completion in 2015.

South Korea's Daelim, France's Technip and Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas won the award, SABIC said in a statement on Monday.

