RPT-Sabine Oil wins pipeline ruling in a blow to pipeline operators

March 8 Sabine Oil & Gas Corp won a key court ruling on Tuesday that will allow the bankrupt energy producer to shed certain pipeline contracts, potentially exposing companies that transport and process gas to the crisis in the energy industry.

The ruling by New York's influential bankruptcy court is the first major test whether Chapter 11 can be used to end a contract with companies in what is known as the midstream sector of the energy industry.

