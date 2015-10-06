CORRECTED-AB InBev seen reining in SABMiller's decentralised culture

(Corrects fifth paragraph to show SAB margin 29.5 pct, not 23
pct)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Oct 5 If brewing giant Anheuser-Busch
InBev buys SABMiller, it will likely force its
centralised and standardised operating model on a business known
for regional independence.
A culture clash is common in any merger. In this case, SAB's
integration into AB InBev may mean an end to the partnerships
and equity stakes it has around the world. The combined company
may also adopt a centralised structure that better suits a focus
on global brands like AB InBev's Budweiser and Corona, whereas
SAB has historically nurtured local brews like Castle in South
Africa and Aguila in Colombia.
Yet with AB InBev much more profitable than SAB or other
brewers, investors are unlikely to mind.
"Investors recognise that two organisations have different
cultures but at the end of the day, really they're concerned
about sustainable earnings growth," said Bernstein Research
analyst Trevor Stirling. "There's not much sentimentality when
it comes to these things."
Bernstein estimates that cost savings from the deal could
result in a 7.5 to 12.5 percentage point benefit to margins. AB
InBev had a profit margin of 39.4 percent last year, versus 29.5
percent for SABMiller.
"The operating ethos at SAB was very decentralised,"
according to a former SAB executive.
Managers under former CEO Graham Mackay were encouraged to
use their own initiative and judgment, he said. Mackay, who led
SAB's international expansion with a string of deals over two
decades, died in 2013.
Big brewers have been cutting costs recently as sales slow
in many markets due to faltering economies and competition from
craft beers and cocktails -- a trend which has led SAB to move
toward consolidated procurement. But the company has tried to
stay decentralised where possible.
"I think (AB InBev CEO) Carlos Brito will come in and
rightly recognise the huge amount of additional cost that's been
layered into the business to try to protect that local culture,"
said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They'll have no compunctions at all about throwing over
this rather delicate operational culture for something that's
more financially driven."
Brito runs Belgium-based AB InBev from New York with a
legendary zeal for cost-cutting and performance analytics
inherited from his mentors, the billionaire founders of private
equity firm 3G Capital who are among the group of insiders who
collectively own about 52 percent of the company.
"You're always running, always close to a limit. You're
working very hard and being evaluated all the time," 3G founder
Jorge Paulo Lemann told Fortune Magazine in 2013 about the 3G
culture. "People either like it or don't like it."
The two companies, which both declined to comment for this
article, revealed last month that AB InBev had approached SAB
about a combination. Under UK takeover rules, the company has
until Oct. 14 to make a firm offer.
'COMPLETELY OPPOSITE'
A combined AB InBev and SABMiller, dubbed "MegaBrew" by
analysts, would make nearly one out of every three beers drunk
globally. Its U.S. share would touch 70 percent, so any deal
will likely lead to the disposal of SAB's 58 percent stake in
the U.S. joint venture it has with Molson Coors.
Many analysts also expect MegaBrew would unwind SAB's 49
percent stake in its joint venture with China Resources
, even if not required by a change of control clause or
antitrust concerns.
The Chinese venture makes Snow, the world's top-selling beer
by volume, but the market is not very profitable, and having a
large financial stake without control is "completely opposite"
AB InBev's typical approach, according to an industry banker.
"ABI want to run businesses they control, where they can
really leverage their know-how," the banker said, noting that
such a structure is also better for shareholders. "If you're an
investor, you're buying into the management team operationally."
In Africa, SAB recently agreed to merge its soft drink
bottling operations with those of Coca-Cola. Bernstein's
Stirling said he thinks MegaBrew will divest that business, but
could keep in place SAB's relationship with French wine maker
Castel Group.
Castel, a pioneer of the African beer industry, owns 38
percent of SABMiller's Africa business and SAB owns 20 percent
of Castel. There has been recurrent speculation about SAB buying
the rest, but Pierre Castel, the octogenarian founding
president, has not wanted to sell, according to banking and
industry sources.
The sources say the Castel relationship is important,
however, because AB InBev has very little experience in Africa.
They are less clear about the future of SABMiller's 24-percent
stake in Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes.
Analysts note that where previous deals by AB InBev have
been mostly about consolidation and cost-savings, SAB is also
about expansion.
"This deal comes with a growth element," said Morningstar
analyst Phil Gorham. "It's about trying to offset the declines
they've got in other parts of the world."
Like SAB, AB InBev also has a large array of local brands it
sells in particular markets, but much of its marketing focus and
ambition is bringing its global brands like Budweiser to as many
markets as possible.
"AB InBev does big global deals, which is probably smart
because they have big global brands, and that's how you leverage
those brands," said Harry Schuhmacher, publisher of Beer
Business Daily. "Their ultimate goal is to have a Coca-Cola of
the beer industry."
