S.Africa's state pension fund says SABMiller "must remain" on Joburg bourse

JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 The chief executive of South African state-owned pension fund said on Thursday that SABMiller must remain listed on the Johannesburg exchange if the brewer gets taken over by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

SABMiller, with a market capitalization of 1.3 trillion rand ($94.20 billion), is the largest company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, accounting for 12 percent of its value.

"SAB is a very important company in the South African economy and it very significant to the JSE. It must remain on the JSE," Dan Matjila, CEo of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), told Reuters.

The PIC, which manages more than 1.6 trillion rand pensions on behalf of civil servants, is the fourth-largest shareholder in SABMiller with a 3.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)