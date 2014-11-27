SABMiller, Coca-Cola and local firm to create African bottler

LONDON Nov 27 SABMiller Plc, The
Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI)
are combining their soft drinks bottling operations in South and
East Africa to create a group with $2.9 billion in revenue
across 12 fast-growing markets.
The new company, which will be headquartered in South
Africa, will be 57 percent owned by the brewer, 31.7 percent by
GFI, which is the majority owner of Coca-Cola Sabco, and 11.3
percent owned by The Coca-Cola Company, the groups said on
Thursday.
"The opportunity is significant, with favourable
demographics and economic development pointing to excellent
growth prospects," said Alan Clark, SABMiller
Chief Executive.
"This also signifies a strengthening of our strategic
relationship with The Coca-Cola Company."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)