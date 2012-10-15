版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates SABMiller Holdings ETMNs (P)Baa1

Oct 15 SABMiller PLC : * Moody's assigns (p)baa1 to SABMiller Holdings inc's emtn programme

