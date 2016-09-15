Polish billionaire may join race for SABMiller's east Europe brands - report

WARSAW, Sept 15 Polish billionaire Sebastian
Kulczyk could team up with private equity funds in a potential
joint bid for SABMiller's central and eastern European
beer brands, Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday quoting unnamed
sources.
The brewing businesses, based in the Czech Republic, Poland,
Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, are up for sale as part of
Anheuser-Busch InBev's $100 billion-plus takeover of
SABMiller.
AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, has offered
to sell SAB's entire European business to ease antitrust
approval for the takeover, which is among the largest in
corporate history.
Puls Biznesu said Sebastian Kulczyk, who now owns a 1.5
percent stake in SABMiller, could become a partner to private
equity funds that need to team up to match AB InBev's price
expectations.
Kulczyk Investments, a company owned by Sebastian Kulczyk,
was not immediately available for comment.
The stake in SABMiller is Jan Kulczyk's most valuable asset.
The Polish daily said Advent International, KKR, BC
Partners, CVC and Mid Europa Partners are among the funds
interested in buying SABMiller's local brands, which include
Czech Pilsner Urquell, Polish Lech and Tyskie and Hungarian
Dreher.
China Resources Enterprises, Japan's Asahi
and Kirin as well as Czech R2G are also
potential bidders in the deal valued at 5-7 billion euros, which
is expected to start after Oct. 10, Puls Biznesu said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)