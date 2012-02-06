MillerCoors gets a thirst for US Crispin cider

LONDON Feb 6 MillerCoors, the
second-largest brewer in the United States, has bought the
nation's No.3 cider maker Crispin to tap into the drink's rapid
growth across America in the second U.S. cider deal in as many
months.
The brewer, which combines the U.S. operations of SABMiller
and Molson Coors, said on Monday it had
purchased the Minneapolis-based Crispin Cider Company, which
only started making ciders at its plant in Colfax, California,
in 2008.
The U.S. cider market is only 0.5 percent the size of the
beer market, but has nearly doubled in size since 2005 and grew
at 26 percent last year compared with a declining beer market.
MillerCoors sees significant growth potential as the UK cider
market accounts for 17 percent of its national beer market.
The Crispin business will join MillerCoor's craft-and-import
division Tenth and Blake, and ranks third in a U.S. cider market
led by the Vermont Hard Cider Company and then second-placed
Irish drinks group C&C which bought Hornsby's last
November.
No price was disclosed for the Crispin deal, but industry
sources said it was below $100 million.