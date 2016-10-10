UPDATE 1-Coca-Cola to buy AB InBev's stake in African bottler

(Adds details)
Oct 10 Coca-Cola Co said it would
exercise its right to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev's stake
in Africa's biggest Coke drinks bottler, after the brewer's
takeover of SABMiller.
Coke, which formed Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) along
with SABMiller and the South African owners of bottler Coca-Cola
Sabco in 2014, had retained the right to buy SABMiller's stake
in the event of a change of control at the brewer.
Coke will negotiate terms of the deal with AB InBev in the
coming months and continue talks with potential partners to
refranchize CCBA, the company said on Monday.
Coke owns 11.3 percent of CCBA, while SABMiller holds 57
percent. The Gutsche family that owns Coke Sabco owns the rest
of the bottler, which has operations in 12 markets across
Southern and East Africa.
Coke's other bottling partners include Coca-Cola FEMSA in
Mexico and Latin America, Coca-Cola HBC AG and Coca-Cola
Enterprises in Europe.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)