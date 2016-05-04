UPDATE 2-SABMiller, Coke agree concessions with South Africa over bottling deal

* Deal includes lay-offs freeze, investment in small
business
* Tribunal hearing to begin next week
* Unclear if AB InBev will keep stake after SAB takeover
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Martinne Geller
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 4 SABMiller and
Coca-Cola have agreed concessions with the South African
government to win approval for their plan to merge African soft
drink operations into what would be the continent's biggest Coke
drinks bottler.
The concessions, announced on Wednesday, agreed with the
South African Ministry of Economic Development, include a
three-year freeze on layoffs and the companies investing 800
million rand ($54 million) to support small South African
businesses.
Brewer SABMiller, in the process of the being taken over by
Anheuser-Busch InBev, agreed in November 2014 to team
up with Coke and the South African owners of local bottler
Coca-Cola Sabco to create Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, which
would have annual sales of $2.9 billion and operations in 12
markets across Southern and East Africa.
Upon completion of the all-equity deal, Coke will own 11.3
percent of the venture, the Gutsche family that owns Coke Sabco
31.7 percent and SABMiller 57 percent.
Sources familiar with the situation said there is a
change-of-control clause that would allow Coke to buy SAB's
stake following SAB's takeover by AB InBev, expected in the
second half of this year.
Coke's ambitions are unknown, but some industry sources said
a continuation of the current arrangement was unlikely. They
point to AB InBev's status as a PepsiCo bottler in Latin
America and the fact that it does not have a history of keeping
stakes and joint ventures like SAB.
Coke has been moving away from outright ownership of
bottling assets, which are more capital intensive and
lower-margin than selling syrup and marketing, meaning there
could also be an opportunity for other bottlers, such as
Coca-Cola HBC or Coca-Cola Femsa, to expand.
Coca-Cola declined to comment on the terms of its agreements
or plans for the stake, which one source said could be worth as
much as $3 billion.
Last week, during AB InBev's annual meeting, company
executives declined to detail their plan for Coke in Africa.
LAST HURDLE
The bottling deal was given a preliminary approval in
December by South Africa's Competition Commission, which said it
could go ahead on several conditions including limiting jobs
cuts to 250 and making sure it buys cans, glass, sugar and
crates from local suppliers.
The Commission investigates deals for any antitrust issues
and recommends remedies to the Competition Tribunal, which makes
a final ruling. A Tribunal hearing on the proposed deal, which
would be a last hurdle, is due to start on May 9.
South Africa has a history of taking its time over approving
deals, partly because regulators have a public interest mandate
to safeguard jobs in addition to ensuring there is competition.
"I am very happy that we have reached this agreement and
hope we now have a clear path to the conclusion of this
transaction," SABMiller Chief Executive Officer Alan Clark said.
The $100 billion-plus takeover of SAB has also included
concessions made to the South African government.
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, which will account for 40
percent of all Coke volumes sold in Africa, will be
headquartered in South Africa, its largest market.
The deal will also hand Coke an extra 20 brands, including
soft drink Appletiser, whose fruit juice concentrate is sourced
from South African producers.
Coca-Cola and SABMiller agreed to maintain and grow
Appletiser operations for the domestic market and use it as a
base for export.
($1 = 14.6759 rand)
