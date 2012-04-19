UPDATE 2-SABMiller boosted by emerging market thirst for beer

* Jan-March beer volumes up 3 pct vs 3.3 pct forecast
* Sees emerging market growth offsetting mature market
weakness
* Annual beer volumes up 3 pct, revenue up 7 pct
* Financial performance in line with group expectations
* Shares up 0.3 percent in early trading
By David Jones
LONDON, April 19 Global brewer SABMiller Plc
reported a 3 percent rise in underlying beer
volumes in the first three months of 2012, as growth in the
emerging markets of Latin America, Africa and Asia offset
declines in Europe and North America.
The world's No.2 brewer and maker of Miller Lite, Castle and
Peroni beers added on Thursday beer volumes at its
newly-acquired Australian business Foster's dipped 4 percent in
the first three months of ownership in a tough domestic market.
Big brewers are relying on emerging markets growth and price
rises to offset sluggish growth and tough competition in more
mature markets. SABMiller has a higher proportion of profits
from emerging markets than its key rivals at around 70 percent.
The 3 percent underlying quarterly rise, after stripping out
the effect of acquisitions, was just below an average forecast
of 3.3 percent and was at the bottom of a 3 to 4 percent range
based on a Reuters survey of 10 banks and brokerages. It follows
a 3 percent rise in the nine months through December 2011.
London-based SABMiller said its beer volumes for its full
financial year through March were up 3 percent, with price rises
helping push annual revenue up 7 percent. Overall trading was
line with its own expectations, it added.
SABMiller shares edged up 0.3 percent to 2,624 pence in a
slightly higher London stock market by 0715 GMT.
"The SAB growth story remains firmly intact and revenue
momentum is encouraging, but there are still trading headwinds
keeping us cautious," said Investec Securities analyst Martin
Deboo, who noted concerns around Foster's and other developed
market regions.
SABMiller bought Foster's in December 2011 with its
near-half share of the Australian beer market, which continues
to be hit by weak consumer spending, and the 4 percent volume
fall in January-March followed a 6 percent dip the previous
quarter.
The brewer, which also makes Grolsch, Snow, Pilsner Urquell
and Aquila beers, said full-year underlying volumes rose 13
percent in Africa, 8 percent in Latin America, 4 percent in
Asia-Pacific and 2 percent in South Africa.
Europe remained weak with a 1 percent annual fall, and in
the United States, where it operates through its MillerCoors
joint venture, sales to retailers fell 2.4 percent.
On Wednesday, the world's third-largest brewer Heineken
reported a higher-than-expected 4.7 percent rise in
underlying first-quarter beer volumes, sending its shares to a
four-year high, but higher costs meant profits declined
slightly.
Global leader Anheuser-Busch InBev reports first
quarter earnings on April 30 and Carlsberg updates
the market on May 9.