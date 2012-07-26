SABMiller gains from return to growth in East Europe

LONDON, July 26 Beer drinkers in emerging
markets helped global brewer SABMiller to a 5 percent
quarterly rise in underlying beer volumes on Thursday as strong
growth there, especially a rebound in eastern Europe, offset
continued declines in North America.
The world's second-biggest brewer and maker of Miller Lite,
Grolsch and Peroni beers added price rises pushed up revenue 8
percent in its April-June first quarter, as it added that group
trading was in line with its own expectations.
The 5 percent underlying quarterly rise, coming after
stripping out the effects of acquisitions, beat a consensus
forecast of 3 percent in a company-compiled survey, and follows
a 3 percent volume rise in its year to end-March 2012.