2012年 7月 26日

SABMiller gains from return to growth in East Europe

LONDON, July 26 Beer drinkers in emerging markets helped global brewer SABMiller to a 5 percent quarterly rise in underlying beer volumes on Thursday as strong growth there, especially a rebound in eastern Europe, offset continued declines in North America.

The world's second-biggest brewer and maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni beers added price rises pushed up revenue 8 percent in its April-June first quarter, as it added that group trading was in line with its own expectations.

The 5 percent underlying quarterly rise, coming after stripping out the effects of acquisitions, beat a consensus forecast of 3 percent in a company-compiled survey, and follows a 3 percent volume rise in its year to end-March 2012.

