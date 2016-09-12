DEALTALK-After buying SABMiller, AB InBev could see more deals

* ABI gets Castel stake, potential option to buy - sources
* Coke may buy back SAB's stake in Africa bottling venture
* Market values SAB stake in Anadolu Efes at $930 mln
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Sept 12 Once Anheuser-Busch InBev
seals its 79 billion pound ($104.8 billion) takeover
of rival brewer SABMiller, it could find itself party to
other smaller deals, involving Castel Group, Coca-Cola
and Anadolu Efes.
AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Corona, already forged
agreements to sell SAB's brands in Western Europe and its joint
venture stakes in the United States and China to speed approval
for one of the biggest deals in history. It also plans to
offload SAB's assets in Eastern Europe, worth up to 7 billion
euros ($7.9 billion), but has not agreed a buyer.
Besides those, SAB has a cross-shareholding with France's
Castel Group that, three sources say, includes the first right
to buy out the wine, beer and soft drink maker should it ever
seek new owners outside the billionaire Castel family, helmed by
Pierre Castel, who is nearly 90.
That right would transfer to AB InBev, they say, giving it a
path toward potential full ownership of Castel, which some
analysts estimate is worth more than $30 billion due partly to
it being the second-largest beer and soft drink maker in Africa.
The continent, with its increasingly thirsty middle class,
is one of the main drivers of ABI's takeover - expected to close
in October following a shareholder vote on 28 September.
Castel, which also boasts wine estates in Morocco, Tunisia
and Ethiopia, is "such a jewel in the crown," according to
Liberum analyst Alicia Forry, that AB InBev would likely jump at
the chance to own it.
"It's a very important relationship that we intend to
continue to develop and evolve," AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos
Brito told analysts last month when asked about Castel.
It is unclear whether Castel, whose business has been hurt
by the recent economic crisis in Angola, will ever sell out. The
company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BEER AND SOFT DRINKS
Aside from beer, which SABMiller has sold in South Africa
since 1895, the brewer now owns 57 percent of soft drinks seller
Coca-Cola Bottling Africa. Under an existing change-of-control
clause, Coke will have the right to buy SAB's stake -- estimated
to be worth as much as $4 billion -- once the takeover closes.
Coke declined to comment on its intentions but several
analysts, including Bernstein's Trevor Stirling, believe it will
buy the stake, in part to keep ABI away from its door.
With no more room to grow in beer, chatter among bankers has
turned to whether the mega brewer will eventually move into soft
drinks, a step that could put Coke at the top of its list.
"They know they're potentially next on the menu and the
idea of them having a potential hostile acquirer as your key
partner in Africa is not something I think will sit well with
Coca-Cola," Stirling said, noting also that AB InBev is a large
PepsiCo bottler in Latin America.
"So even if they weren't a potential acquirer ... that in
itself would sit uneasily," he added.
A takeover of Coke - which has a market value of $188
billion - would be of unprecedented scale, even for the renowned
dealmakers at AB InBev. Yet a growing relationship between AB
InBev backers 3G Capital and major Coke shareholder Warren
Buffett have led some fee-hungry bankers to imagine the
legendary investor lending a hand, as he did when 3G Capital
bought Heinz in 2013.
One other remaining asset is SABMiller's 24-percent stake in
Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, which is worth about
$930 million, based on its current share price.
According to the companies' arrangement, Efes is the only
possible buyer for the stake, sources say, if AB InBev decides
to sell it. Analysts say Turkey is not a top priority for AB
InBev, but note that it could be interested in Efes's 50.3
percent ownership of Coca-Cola Icecek, which sells
Coke drinks in 10 countries around the Middle East and Central
Asia. AB InBev declined to comment on its future plans and Efes
was not immediately available.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
($1 = 0.7541 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by
Stephen Powell)