UPDATE 1-AB InBev in talks to raise up to $70 bln for SABMiller-Bloomberg

Sept 29 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in
talks with lenders including Bank of America and Banco Santander
to raise as much as $70 billion as it prepares to approach rival
SABMiller Plc for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.
AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, is working with about
10 banks to arrange $50 billion to $70 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1OEotG1)
SABMiller is signaling it may consider an offer of about
43-45 pounds per share, Bloomberg cited two of the people as
saying.
Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA
have also submitted financing proposals, Bloomberg reported.
There has also been informal contact between the companies
after AB InBev said earlier this month it had approached its
smaller rival for a deal, according to the Bloomberg report.
AB InBev, SABMiller, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale were not immediately available for comment. BofA and
Banco Santander declined to comment.
A merger between the companies would create a giant that
would produce a third of the world's beer and have a market
value of about $275 billion at current prices.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)