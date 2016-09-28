SABMiller shareholders approve AB InBev takeover

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest proposed mergers in history.
The 79 billion pound ($103 billion) deal was approved by more than 95 percent of SAB shareholders who voted. A minimum approval rate of 75 percent was needed.
SABMiller's two largest shareholders, cigarette maker Altria Group and the Santo Domingo family of Colombia, did not vote on Wednesday as both parties, who together control about 40 percent of the shares, had already pledged their support for the deal. ($1 = 0.7698 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Adrian Croft)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.