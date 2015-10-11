AB InBev may raise bid for SABMiller-source

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 11 Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev
may raise its takeover offer for SABMiller
ahead of Wednesday's bid deadline, a source close to the matter
said on Sunday.
An offer in the range of 43 to 44 pounds per share is a
possibility, the source said, adding that AB InBev was unlikely
to go as high as 45 to 46 pounds, as some analysts have
suggested.
The brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois is willing to walk
away from what would be the biggest-ever UK company takeover,
noted the source, who declined to be identified as the matter is
private.
Following three rejections -- at 38, 40 and 42.15 pounds per
share -- many analysts expect AB InBev to sweeten its offer this
week ahead of a deadline for a formal bid set by UK regulators
at 5:00 pm on Wednesday.
AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito, who went public with
the most recent bid last week after getting frustrated by
SABMiller's response, called the 42.15 price "full". He never
called it final, and sources familiar with the matter saw that
as leaving open the possibility of an improved offer.
SABMiller on Friday announced an accelerated cost-savings
drive, which analysts saw as a defensive move to drive up the
offer price. Two of its largest institutional shareholders also
came out in support of the board's rejection of AB InBev's bid,
saying it was too low.
At 43 pounds per share, SABMiller would be worth 69.6
billion pounds ($106.51 billion).
Both companies declined to comment.
($1 = 0.6535 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by William
Hardy)