UPDATE 1-AB InBev, SABMiller extend takeover deadline to Nov 4

(Adds details of progress made to date)
BRUSSELS Oct 28 Brewer SABMiller Plc
has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev
to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a
week.
The two companies said in a statement on Wednesday that
London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers had granted SABMiller's
request to push back the deadline to 5 p.m. on Wednesday,
November 4.
The Takeover Panel already granted a two-week extension from
an initial Oct. 14 deadline after the two parties said they had
reach preliminary agreement on a merger.
In the past two weeks, AB InBev has completed a due
diligence review of its target and reconfirmed the terms of its
proposed offer. It also confirmed it had negotiated facilities
to fund a takeover at short notice, the two companies said.
SABMiller had requested the extension to allow the companies
to continue discussions "with respect to other aspects of the
transaction".
AB InBev, the world's largest beermaker, plans to buy world
number two, SABMiller, in a mostly cash deal worth $106 billion
based on AB InBev's closing share price on Tuesday.
AB InBev is offering 44 pounds per SABMiller share, along
with a discounted alternative mostly of shares and designed for
SABMiller's two largest shareholders, cigarette-maker Altria
and BevCo, the vehicle of Colombia's Santo Domingo
family, who together own 40.5 percent of the target company.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)