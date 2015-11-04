UPDATE 1-AB InBev, SABMiller extend takeover deadline to Nov. 11

* Preliminary deal reached on Oct. 13
* Cash offer worth 44 pounds per share
* Deal currently worth $107 bln, fourth biggest ever
(Adds details on deadline extension)
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 Brewer SABMiller Plc has
extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to
make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week
in order to finalise shareholder support for the deal.
The two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday
that London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers had granted
SABMiller's request to push back the deadline to 5 p.m. (1700
GMT) on Wednesday, November 11.
The Takeover Panel has already granted a series of
extensions since AB InBev and SABMiller said they had reached a
preliminary agreement on a takeover on Oct. 13.
Since then, AB InBev has completed a due diligence review of
its target, reconfirmed the terms of its proposed offer and
negotiated facilities to fund a takeover at short notice.
The two companies said on Wednesday that they had made good
progress in agreeing terms and AB InBev had entered into the
funding facilities, but still needed a further week to finalise
discussions and satisfy pre-conditions.
Last week, Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra said the
extension was needed for lawyers to finalise documents related
to shareholder support for the deal.
AB InBev is offering 44 pounds per SABMiller share, along
with a discounted alternative mostly of shares and designed for
SABMiller's two largest shareholders, cigarette-maker Altria
and BevCo, the vehicle of Colombia's Santo Domingo
family, who together own 40.5 percent of the target company.
The takeover currently worth $107 billion would create a
brewing colossus making about a third of all beer drunk and
would be the largest of a British-based company and the
fourth-biggest overall in corporate history.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)