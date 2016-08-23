UPDATE 2-UK court says SABMiller shareholders can be split into two classes

* UK court ruling effectively raises investor approval
hurdle
* Altria, Bevco to give support separately
* More details to be published on Aug. 26
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Aug 23 SABMiller shareholders
can be treated as two separate groups when they vote on the
brewer's 79 billion pound ($103 billion) takeover by Anheuser
Busch InBev, a court in London ruled on Tuesday,
granting a request from SAB aimed at making the vote as fair as
possible.
The marriage of the world's largest beer makers was agreed
last year with an offer of 44 pounds per share in cash for
general shareholders and a discounted cash-and-stock offer aimed
at the largest two - Altria Group and Bevco - to help
them avoid large tax bills.
The agreement grew contentious this summer after a fall in
the British currency increased the value of the cash-and-stock
offer above that of the cash offer. AB InBev sweetened its offer
in July after several shareholders, including activist hedge
funds, pressured SABMiller to seek a new deal.
Both brewers' boards have recommended AB InBev's "final"
offer, and SAB requested that Altria and Bevco -- which have
already signalled their support -- be treated as a separate
class.
Justice Richard Snowden said on Tuesday it was an
understandable request since it lowered the risk of delays or
challenges from dissenting shareholders who might have
challenged the vote as unfair given that Altria and Bevco has
agreed to a different offer arrangement.
With the judge's ruling, the deal will require 75 percent
approval by SAB shareholders, excluding Altria and Bevco, which
together control about 40 percent of the shares.
"I have jurisdiction to order a meeting of public
shareholders to be summoned that does not include Altria and
BevCo," Snowden told the court.
Altria and Bevco, a vehicle of Colombia's Santo Domingo
family, will therefore give their support separately, SABMiller
and AB InBev said.
Prominent investor Aberdeen Asset Management had
voiced opposition to the revised offer, saying it still
undervalued the brewer of beers including Castle Lager, which
has a strong presence in fast-growing markets of Latin America
and Africa.
SAB also said more details about the implementation of the
deal were expected to be published along with transaction
documents on Aug. 26.
There are planned meetings of shareholders of each company
on Sept. 28. If approved, the deal is expected to close on Oct.
10.
The new entity will be almost wholly controlled by
executives from AB InBev, maker of beers including Budweiser and
Stella Artois.
SAB's shares were down marginally at 4,375 pence at 1159 GMT
while AB InBev's stock was up 1 percent at 112.10 euros.
($1 = 0.7663 pounds)
