RPT-S.Africa's PIC says all SABMiller shareholders be treated equally

Oct 13 The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), SABMiller's fourth-largest shareholder, said all shareholders in the brewer be treated equally in its deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

South Africa's PIC, which owns a 3.42 percent stake in SABMiller, said all shareholders be given AB InBev common shares that rank with the company's shares currently listed in Brussels instead of the unlisted shares currently offered.

SABMiller earlier on Tuesday agreed to an improved offer worth more than $100 billion from larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev.

